AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.9% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,727,000 after acquiring an additional 515,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,600,000 after purchasing an additional 324,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 10.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

ABBV stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.50. 6,398,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,759,677. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,423 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,851 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

