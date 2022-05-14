Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. 134,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,946. Aadi Bioscience has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AADI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aadi Bioscience from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

In related news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $71,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 1,804.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 293,304 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 230,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 131,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 601.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 168,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aadi Bioscience by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aadi Bioscience (Get Rating)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.