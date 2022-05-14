9,551 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,551 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OC opened at $93.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.15. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

