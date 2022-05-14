$933.66 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) will post sales of $933.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $925.25 million and the highest is $945.00 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $826.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.47. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.25. 450,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,642. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.26. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $121.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

