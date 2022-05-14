90,288 Shares in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Global Blood Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 374,402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 76.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 79.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,287 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $41.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBT. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

