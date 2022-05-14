$805.80 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) will report sales of $805.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $809.17 million and the lowest is $803.50 million. Match Group posted sales of $707.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,361,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Match Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,703,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,013,000 after buying an additional 25,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

MTCH traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.51. 2,884,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.75. Match Group has a 1-year low of $67.87 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

