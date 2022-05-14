$805.46 Million in Sales Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) to announce sales of $805.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $804.80 million to $806.84 million. Roku posted sales of $645.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.69.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,946 shares of company stock worth $24,968,874. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU traded up $10.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.84. 8,905,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,803,104. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.84 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.15.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

