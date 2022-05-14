$701.93 Million in Sales Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) to report $701.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $676.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $735.30 million. Primerica posted sales of $654.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS.

PRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 1,204.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRI stock traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.29. The company had a trading volume of 195,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,750. Primerica has a 52 week low of $113.99 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

