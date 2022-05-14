$6.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) will announce $6.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.37 billion and the highest is $6.86 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $7.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $29.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.55 billion to $30.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.93 billion to $32.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,816,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,267. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $161.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,118,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,133,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,648,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

