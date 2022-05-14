4,956 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after acquiring an additional 318,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 55,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.02. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $93.29 and a 1-year high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.