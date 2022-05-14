48,500 Shares in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELOX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 300,153 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ELOX shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.64.

ELOX opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.53.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

