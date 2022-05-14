4,350 Shares in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Strategic Education by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 256,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 20,324 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at $2,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $62.50 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.06 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 110.09%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.