430,705 Shares in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Purchased by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 430,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000. The Container Store Group makes up approximately 1.9% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 65.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

TCS traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $7.38. 541,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,104. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $373.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.25. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCS. Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About The Container Store Group (Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.