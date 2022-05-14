4,000 Shares in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Acquired by S. Muoio & CO. LLC

S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,759,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,660. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 113.93 and a beta of 1.35. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $85.48.

MIME has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

