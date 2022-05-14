3i Group Plc (III) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

3i Group Plc (LON:III – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.25 ($0.34) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $19.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of III stock opened at GBX 1,310 ($16.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. 3i Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,071 ($13.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.59). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,321.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.75 billion and a PE ratio of 4.53.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.69) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.68) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,444 ($17.80) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 3i Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,271 ($15.67).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

