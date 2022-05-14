3,932 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

ADM stock opened at $85.39 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

