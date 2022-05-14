3,609 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEG opened at $68.58 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.96 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.05%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,966 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

