$330.10 Million in Sales Expected for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) will announce $330.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lands’ End’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.90 million to $330.30 million. Lands’ End posted sales of $321.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lands’ End will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lands’ End.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $555.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,883. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $431.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.54.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

