328,015 Shares in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 328,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter worth approximately $3,583,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 539,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter worth approximately $456,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of VVNT stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.84. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $16.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

