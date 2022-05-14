317 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Acquired by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 317 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Owens Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 353,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,998,000 after purchasing an additional 139,950 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Owens Corning by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 55,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Owens Corning by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 57,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.22. 557,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,261. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $109.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

