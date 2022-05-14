30,114 Shares in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Acquired by Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Star Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGU. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 47,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Star Group by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Star Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Star Group stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. Star Group, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $391.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.26%.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

