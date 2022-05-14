$3.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) will report $3.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.65 billion and the highest is $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $3.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $14.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $14.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.81 billion to $16.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.50. 2,371,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.8% during the first quarter. Dryden Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,082,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,554,000 after acquiring an additional 102,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 53,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

