$3.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.53 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $14.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.34 billion to $14.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $15.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $73.01. 3,159,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,587. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 914,942 shares of company stock valued at $60,805,193. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 269.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 21.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 72,160 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 10.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kellogg by 38.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

