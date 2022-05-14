2,389 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NIKE by 344.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of NIKE by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after acquiring an additional 979,930 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 796,706 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $596,036,000 after acquiring an additional 760,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $113.01 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.57.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

