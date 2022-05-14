$23.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) to report sales of $23.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.69 billion and the lowest is $22.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $24.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $97.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.40 billion to $98.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $99.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.38 billion to $101.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.30.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.00. 2,911,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,651,404. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

