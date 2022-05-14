21,868 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,930,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,171,000 after buying an additional 1,684,533 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,460,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,458,000 after buying an additional 962,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,713,000 after buying an additional 1,236,935 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,092,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,135,000 after buying an additional 92,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,048,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,262,000 after buying an additional 292,588 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.09. 2,136,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,063. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

