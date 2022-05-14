2,095 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBHS opened at $69.65 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $109.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

