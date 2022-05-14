$2.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) to report $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65. Hub Group reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 223.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $8.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $9.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.74. The company had a trading volume of 214,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.05. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

