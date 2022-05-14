1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) and MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Head-To-Head Comparison

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) and MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. MainStreet Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. 1st Source pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MainStreet Bancshares pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. 1st Source has increased its dividend for 35 consecutive years. 1st Source is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares 1st Source and MainStreet Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Source $354.86 million 3.03 $118.53 million $4.69 9.27 MainStreet Bancshares $70.31 million 2.68 $22.17 million $2.63 9.35

1st Source has higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bancshares. 1st Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MainStreet Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Source and MainStreet Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Source 33.48% 12.43% 1.48% MainStreet Bancshares 31.18% 14.12% 1.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 1st Source and MainStreet Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Source 0 0 0 0 N/A MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

MainStreet Bancshares has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.69%. Given MainStreet Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MainStreet Bancshares is more favorable than 1st Source.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of 1st Source shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of 1st Source shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

1st Source has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

1st Source beats MainStreet Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

1st Source Company Profile (Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and renewable energy and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts, as well as management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease products for construction equipment, new and pre-owned aircraft, auto and light trucks, and medium and heavy duty trucks; and finances construction equipment, aircrafts, medium and heavy duty trucks, step vans, vocational work trucks, motor coaches, shuttle buses, funeral cars, automobiles, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 79 banking centers in 18 counties in Indiana and Michigan, as well as Sarasota County in Florida. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services. It also provides commercial loans, including government contract receivables, plant and equipment, general working capital, contract administration, and acquisition loans; commercial real estate, real estate construction, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising term loans and overdraft protection, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company provides deposit insurance solutions; remote deposit of checks; and internet bill payment, online cash management, and online and mobile banking services. As of March 18, 2022, it operated six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C., as well as 55,000 automated teller machines. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.