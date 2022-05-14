1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.61.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

