$190.66 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) to report sales of $190.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $183.89 million and the highest is $193.90 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year sales of $771.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $779.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $841.61 million, with estimates ranging from $814.70 million to $856.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sterling Check.
Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STER. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $23,413,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $8,481,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $18,172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $3,894,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $4,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of STER traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 647,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,483. Sterling Check has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62.
Sterling Check Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.
