176 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Purchased by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,257 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,380,000 after purchasing an additional 344,859 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,282,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,584,000 after buying an additional 99,578 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,930,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,303,000 after buying an additional 30,366 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,881,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,788,000 after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $66.75. 365,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,203. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.60 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

