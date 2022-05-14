153 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 313.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,075.11.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $46.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,001.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,510. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,367.96 and a 52 week high of $2,267.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,036.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,970.02.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.56 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

