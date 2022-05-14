$11.40 Million in Sales Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) will report $11.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.30 million to $11.50 million. SRAX posted sales of $5.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $47.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.47 million to $49.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $56.24 million, with estimates ranging from $56.18 million to $56.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SRAX.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SRAX by 107.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,426,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX during the third quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SRAX in the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SRAX by 38.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 36,083 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp bought a new position in SRAX during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRAX stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,828. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $90.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.88. SRAX has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

