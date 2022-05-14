$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.88. Vista Outdoor reported earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $7.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

Shares of VSTO stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $318,098.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,369.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,272,000 after acquiring an additional 59,502 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,977,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,105,000 after buying an additional 70,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 16.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,335,000 after buying an additional 95,747 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Outdoor (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.