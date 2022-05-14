$1.89 EPS Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $1.91. FMC posted earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FMC. StockNews.com cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

NYSE FMC traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.77. The stock had a trading volume of 664,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,317. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $140.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in FMC by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

