$1.87 EPS Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on J. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.08. 406,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,370. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

