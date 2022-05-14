$1.68 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRSGet Rating) will announce sales of $1.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 million to $7.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.02 million, with estimates ranging from $5.81 million to $8.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.08% and a negative net margin of 1,256.80%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

In other news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $199,397.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $426,762.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,941. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 134.4% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 53,325 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. 445,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,015. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

