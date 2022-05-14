$1.44 EPS Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Alaska Air Group reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 580%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,239,000 after purchasing an additional 101,618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,863,000 after purchasing an additional 539,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,870,000 after purchasing an additional 239,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,575,000 after purchasing an additional 350,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.15. 2,044,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.