-$1.26 EPS Expected for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.08). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($4.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.39) to ($4.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZNTL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

In other news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,961,440.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,854,830. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $5,045,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,879,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,240,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,520,000 after acquiring an additional 53,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average is $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $957.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.72. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

