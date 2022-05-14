$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $919.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 93,969 shares of company stock worth $5,369,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,013,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,942,000 after buying an additional 437,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,426,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,868,000 after purchasing an additional 298,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,825,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,927. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $60.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

