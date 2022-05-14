$1.06 EPS Expected for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for J&J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. J&J Snack Foods reported earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J&J Snack Foods.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.48). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JJSF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $213,238,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $20,166,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 553,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,415,000 after buying an additional 126,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,993,000 after buying an additional 86,718 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 67.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 65,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.47. The company had a trading volume of 109,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.57 and its 200 day moving average is $151.77. J&J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.09%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

