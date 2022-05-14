$1.01 EPS Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $7.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.93. 3,220,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,667. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.42.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

