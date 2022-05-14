$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $962.90 million to $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $914.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $4.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.88.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,153 shares of company stock worth $11,832,257. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,485,173,000 after acquiring an additional 150,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,163,000 after acquiring an additional 73,315 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,009,000 after acquiring an additional 70,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRL traded up $9.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $235.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,400. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $217.20 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.65. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

