$0.89 EPS Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Cerner reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERN. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Cerner stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.21. 2,547,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,753. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.03. Cerner has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $94.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cerner by 3,291.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,367,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,485,000 after buying an additional 2,297,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cerner by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,929,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,601,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Cerner by 290.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 312,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,261,000 after buying an additional 232,724 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 8.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Cerner by 21.6% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 46,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

