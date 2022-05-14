$0.81 EPS Expected for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.72. Silvergate Capital reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.83.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SI traded up $12.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,494. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.09.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

