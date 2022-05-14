-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) will post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.52% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSSE shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

CSSE stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1,035.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 59,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 212.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 459.4% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 220,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 181,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

