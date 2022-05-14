$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Weibo’s earnings. Weibo posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weibo will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Weibo.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.37.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Weibo has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after buying an additional 145,067 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 27.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter worth $9,023,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 1,873.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 371,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 161.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after purchasing an additional 948,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo (Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weibo (WB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.