-$0.29 EPS Expected for Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kiromic BioPharma’s earnings. Kiromic BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kiromic BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kiromic BioPharma.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

Shares of KRBP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,831. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $5.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.61. Kiromic BioPharma has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRBP. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kiromic BioPharma during the third quarter worth $31,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 218.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kiromic BioPharma during the third quarter worth $158,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 21.3% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 434,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 76,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kiromic BioPharma during the third quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kiromic BioPharma (Get Rating)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

