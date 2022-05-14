$0.22 EPS Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) to report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Cogent Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 540%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.45 and a beta of 0.31. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average of $68.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 534.38%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,170 shares of company stock worth $201,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

